UAE president, Israeli PM discuss strengthening ties in phone call -UAE state media

DUBAI, April 4 (Reuters) - United Arab Emirates' president Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan confirmed the Gulf state's commitment to relations with Israel in a call with prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu that discussed strengthening ties, UAE state media said on Tuesday.

The phone call follows a series of moves and comments by Netanyahu's right-wing governing coalition that have raised Arab ire and drawn condemnation from the UAE, including over Israeli settlement policy in the occupied West Bank.

The UAE president said his country would work with Israel, Arab nations and international partners "to avoid regional escalation", WAM reported.

