World Markets

UAE plans first federal bonds in Q4 or early 2021 - Al Roeya paper

Contributor
Yousef Saba Reuters
Published

The United Arab Emirates will likely issue its first federal bonds by the end of the year or in the first quarter of 2021, UAE newspaper Al Roeya said, citing a finance ministry official.

DUBAI, Oct 12 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates will likely issue its first federal bonds by the end of the year or in the first quarter of 2021, UAE newspaper Al Roeya said, citing a finance ministry official.

The UAE permitted the federal government to begin issuing sovereign debt in 2018, which is usually sold by individual emirates.

Several Gulf governments have borrowed billions to plug finances hit by the coronavirus pandemic and weak oil prices.

"There is a need to create a yield curve in the UAE dirham and fill the needs of the local bond market," Younis Haji al Khoori, undersecretary at the ministry of finance, told Al Roeya.

He said surveys are being conducted via the World Bank to gauge demand and evaluate the market.

The finance ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Khoori said last year that the UAE planned to sell its first federal bonds in 2020.

(Reporting by Yousef Saba; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((Yousef.Saba@thomsonreuters.com; +971562166204))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular