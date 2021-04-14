UAE partners with Japan's iSpace to send rover to the moon in 2022

DUBAI, April 14 (Reuters) - Japanese space company iSpace will transport a United Arab emirates rover to the moon in 2022, the company announced on Wednesday.

Under the agreement, iSpace said it would also provide the Emirates Lunar Mission with wired communication and power during the cruise phase and wireless communication on the moon.

The Gulf state's first interplanetary probe entered Mars' orbit in February.

(Reporting by Lisa Barrington and Alexander Cornwell Editing by David Goodman )

