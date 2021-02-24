World Markets

UAE opening field hospitals to boost health sector capacity -report

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Government of Dubai Media Office

The United Arab Emirates is opening field hospitals to increase the health sector's capacity, state news agency WAM reported late on Tuesday.

DUBAI, Feb 24 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates is opening field hospitals to increase the health sector's capacity, state news agency WAM reported late on Tuesday.

Government health official Dr. Farida al-Hosani was cited as saying the Gulf state would soon have seven field hospitals in operation. It was not immediately clear where.

Field hospitals were opened across the country during the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic to treat COVID-19 patients. Some have since been decommissioned.

The UAE recorded 3,005 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, down from a peak of 3,977 registered on Feb. 3.

Overall, the Gulf state has reported 375,535 infections and 1,145 deaths related to the associated disease COVID-19.

The UAE, which does not disclose where infections and deaths occur, has the second-highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in the world, according to Oxford University's Our World in Data research programme.

The government said 5.66 million doses have been provided, with a distribution rate of 57.31 per 100 people.

The vaccination programme is free across the country, though only certain categories are typically eligible such citizens, older adults and those with chronic medical conditions.

(Writing by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((Alexander.Cornwell@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

    Biden Talks of ‘Unfair Economic Practices’ in Call With Xi

    U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping have finally spoken. It’s the first time since the new administration entered the White House. Biden shared his concerns about coercive and unfair economic practices.

    Feb 11, 2021

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters