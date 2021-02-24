UAE opening field hospitals to boost health sector capacity -report

DUBAI, Feb 24 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates is opening field hospitals to increase the health sector's capacity, state news agency WAM reported late on Tuesday.

Government health official Dr. Farida al-Hosani was cited as saying the Gulf state would soon have seven field hospitals in operation. It was not immediately clear where.

Field hospitals were opened across the country during the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic to treat COVID-19 patients. Some have since been decommissioned.

The UAE recorded 3,005 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, down from a peak of 3,977 registered on Feb. 3.

Overall, the Gulf state has reported 375,535 infections and 1,145 deaths related to the associated disease COVID-19.

The UAE, which does not disclose where infections and deaths occur, has the second-highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in the world, according to Oxford University's Our World in Data research programme.

The government said 5.66 million doses have been provided, with a distribution rate of 57.31 per 100 people.

The vaccination programme is free across the country, though only certain categories are typically eligible such citizens, older adults and those with chronic medical conditions.

(Writing by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

