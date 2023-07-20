UAE lender ADCB's Q2 profit up 23%, interest income rises

ABU DHABI, July 20 (Reuters) - Net profit at Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank ADCB.AD jumped 23% in the second quarter from the prior year period, the company said on Thursday, as an increase in loans and higher benchmark rates helped boost interest income.

The bank reported a net profit of 1.93 billion dirhams ($517.37 million) in Q2, up from 1.58 billion dirhams in the same period last year, with loans and advances growing 12% year-on-year.

"While successfully maintaining credit growth, we have retained a prudent approach to lending and continued to diversify our asset portfolio," Deepak Khullar, ADCB's group chief financial officer, said in a statement to the bourse.

Net interest income rose 14% year on year in Q2 to almost 3 billion dirhams while non-interest income grew 22%. The lender extended 38 billion dirhams in credit in the first half of 2023.

Impairments in Q2 stood at 748 million dirhams, unchanged from the previous quarter, but 14% higher than the same period in 2022. Impairments in the first half of 2023 jumped 57% from the prior year period.

The bank's net profit for the first half of 2023 rose 25% year-on-year to 3.8 billion dirhams.

($1 = 3.6724 UAE dirham)

(Reporting by Rachna Uppal; editing by David Evans)

((rachna.uppal@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.