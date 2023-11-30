UAE leads climate disaster fund contributions with $100 mln pledge

Adds contributions from the U.S., Japan, Britain, Germany

DUBAI, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates will contribute $100 million to a new climate disaster fund, UAE foreign minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed said on Thursday, leading a combined contribution along with other countries of just over $300 million.

"We congratulate all parties on the historic adoption of this fund for climate impact response and announce the UAE commitment of $100 million as our contribution," he said on the X social media platform after COP28 formally approved the fund's arrangements.

Other countries promising to contribute to the fund included Germany, with $100 million; Britain with up to 60 million pounds ($75.89 million); the United States with $17.5 million and Japan with $10 million.

($1 = 0.7906 pounds)

(Writing by Clauda Tanios and Simon Jessop; Editing by Bernadette Baum and William James)

((Clauda.Tanios@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.