UAE, Iran sign air transport services agreement - UAE state news agency

June 22, 2023 — 08:11 am EDT

DUBAI, June 22 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Iran signed an air transport services agreement on Thursday, Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

The agreement aims to organise air transportation between the two countries and increase trade and tourism opportunities, WAM said.

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met earlier on Thursday with Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Iran's minister of foreign affairs, who is on a working visit to the emirate.

