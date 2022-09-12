UAE increases its greenhouse gas emission reduction target to 31% by 2030

DUBAI, Sept 12 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates said on Monday it has raised its greenhouse gas emission reduction target to 31% by 2030, from 23.5%, in an updated version of the oil producer's second Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) under the Paris Agreement.

NDCs represent the commitments of each country to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

(Reporting by Aya Nader Writing by Ahmad Elhamy; Editing by Susan Fenton)

