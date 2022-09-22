UAE healthcare firm Burjeel Holdings seeking local investors for IPO -sources

World Markets
Abu Dhabi-based hospital operator Burjeel Holdings is seeking local investors for its planned initial public offering, two sources said, scrapping plans to seek foreign investors after Abu Dhabi's International Holding Company (IHC) took a 15% stake this week.

Egypt-listed EFG-Hermes HRHO.CA and JP Morgan JPM.N are no longer on the deal, said the sources, declining to be named as the matter is not public.

The transaction was expected to be authorised for marketing to U.S. investors, but the company will instead focus on its domestic market.

Burjeel declined to comment when contacted by Reuters on Thursday.

EFG-Hermes and JP Morgan did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

IHC IHC.AD said on Monday in a regulatory disclosure that its acquisition of a stake in Burjeel would help diversify its healthcare investments both locally and regionally.

(Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; editing by Jason Neely)

((Hadeel.AlSayegh@thomsonreuters.com; +971566883310;))

