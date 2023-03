DUBAI, March 2 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates' gross domestic product (GDP) grew 7.6% in 2022, Economy Minister Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri said on Thursday at the Investopia conference in Abu Dhabi.

