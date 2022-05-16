Markets
VALN

UAE Grants Emergency Use Authorization For Valneva's COVID-19 Vaccine

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - The United Arab Emirates or UAE granted emergency use authorization for Valneva SE's (VALN) inactivated, adjuvanted COVID-19 vaccine, VLA2001.

The authorization follows Conditional Marketing Authorization from the UK MHRA, which was granted last month, and emergency use authorization from the Bahraini NHRA in March 2022.

Earlier today, Valneva said that it received a notice from the European Commission of intent to terminate the advance purchase agreement for the company's inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine candidate VLA2001.

The purchase agreement provides the European Commission with a right to terminate the deal if VLA2001 had not received a marketing authorization from the European Medicines Agency by April 30, 2022.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

VALN

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular