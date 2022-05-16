UAE Grants Emergency Use Authorization For Valneva's COVID-19 Vaccine

(RTTNews) - The United Arab Emirates or UAE granted emergency use authorization for Valneva SE's (VALN) inactivated, adjuvanted COVID-19 vaccine, VLA2001.

The authorization follows Conditional Marketing Authorization from the UK MHRA, which was granted last month, and emergency use authorization from the Bahraini NHRA in March 2022.

Earlier today, Valneva said that it received a notice from the European Commission of intent to terminate the advance purchase agreement for the company's inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine candidate VLA2001.

The purchase agreement provides the European Commission with a right to terminate the deal if VLA2001 had not received a marketing authorization from the European Medicines Agency by April 30, 2022.

