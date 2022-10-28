UAE government's total revenue at AED 305.6 bln in H1 2022 - ministry

DUBAI, Oct 28 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates' federal and emirates governments recorded AED 305.6 billion ($83.20 billion) in total revenue in the first half of 2022, the UAE's finance ministry tweeted on Friday. ($1 = 3.6729 UAE dirham)

(Reporting by Lina Najem; Editing by Alex Richardson)

((Lina.Najem@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.