UAE finance minister and Dubai deputy ruler, Sheikh Hamdan, dies

DUBAI, March 24 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates finance minister and the deputy ruler of the emirate of Dubai, Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, has died, Dubai's ruler said on Twitter on Wednesday.

Sheikh Hamdan, aged 75, was the brother of the current ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum.

Sheikh Hamdan had been unwell for some months.

(Reporting by Ghaida Ghantous; Writing by Lisa Barrington; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

