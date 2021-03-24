World Markets

UAE finance minister and Dubai deputy ruler, Sheikh Hamdan, dies

Ghaida Ghantous Reuters
DUBAI, March 24 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates finance minister and the deputy ruler of the emirate of Dubai, Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, has died, Dubai's ruler said on Twitter on Wednesday.

Sheikh Hamdan, aged 75, was the brother of the current ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum.

Sheikh Hamdan had been unwell for some months.

