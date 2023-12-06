UAE extradites British hedge fund trader Shah to Denmark -WAM

By Hadeel Al Sayegh

DUBAI, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates has extradited to Denmark British hedge fund trader Sanjay Shah, who is accused of a $1.8 billion dividend-tax fraud, state news agency WAM reported on Wednesday.

"UAE authorities today extradited accused Sanjay Shah, a British national, to Denmark, where he is wanted by judicial authorities for cases of tax fraud and money laundering," WAM reported.

"Shah was extradited to Denmark's security mission, according to legal procedures, based on a decision by the Court of Cassation in Dubai and the resolution by the Minister of Justice, who approved the extradition," the agency reported.

A spokesperson for Shah did not immediately respond to a request for comment when contacted by Reuters on Wednesday.

Shah, who denies wrongdoing, was arrested by Dubai police last year following the request by Danish authorities to extradite him over an alleged $1.8 billion "cum-ex" tax fraud.

Cum-ex schemes involve a sham trading scheme whereby investors are able to double tax reclaims.

