World Markets

UAE exchange house Al Ansari raises $210.5 million in IPO

Credit: REUTERS/MOHAMMED SALEM

March 27, 2023 — 01:25 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

DUBAI, March 27 (Reuters) - UAE-based exchange house Al Ansari Financial Services IPO-ALAE.DU said on Monday it has raised 773 million dirhams ($210.5 million) at the high-end of the indicative range in an initial public offering (IPO).

The shares were priced at 1.03 dirhams apiece, Al Ansari said in a statement, adding that about 10% of the company - equivalent to 750 million shares - will list on the Dubai Financial Market on April 6.

Al Ansari Holding will hold the remaining 90%.

The UAE retail offer was oversubscribed by around 44 times, the company said.

($1 = 3.6720 UAE dirham)

(Writing by Lisa Barrington; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((lisa.barrington@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.