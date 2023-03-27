UAE exchange house Al Ansari raises $210.5 million in IPO

DUBAI, March 27 (Reuters) - UAE-based exchange house Al Ansari Financial Services IPO-ALAE.DU said on Monday it has raised 773 million dirhams ($210.5 million) at the high-end of the indicative range in an initial public offering (IPO).

The shares were priced at 1.03 dirhams apiece, Al Ansari said in a statement, adding that about 10% of the company - equivalent to 750 million shares - will list on the Dubai Financial Market on April 6.

Al Ansari Holding will hold the remaining 90%.

The UAE retail offer was oversubscribed by around 44 times, the company said.

($1 = 3.6720 UAE dirham)

(Writing by Lisa Barrington; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

