News & Insights

World Markets

UAE energy minister: OPEC+ voluntary cuts aimed to balance oil market

Credit: REUTERS/AMR ALFIKY

May 09, 2023 — 04:12 am EDT

Written by Maha El Dahan for Reuters ->

Adds detail

ABU DHABI, May 9 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates' energy minister Suhail al-Mazrouei said on Monday that additional voluntary cuts by the OPEC+ producer group were implemented to balance the oil market.

Mazrouei, who briefed reporters on the sidelines of the World Utilities Congress, said he was concerned about future supply shortages due to low investment.

"I'm not that worried about the very short term, I think we can manage balancing the supply with demand. I'm more worried about the level of investment required for years to come," he said.

(Reporting by Maha El Dahan Writing by Ahmad Ghaddar in London; Editing by Kevin Liffey and Louise Heavens)

((Ahmad.Ghaddar@thomsonreuters.com; +442075424435; Reuters Messaging: ahmad.ghaddar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.