UAE energy minister: OPEC+ voluntary cuts aimed to balance oil market

ABU DHABI, May 9 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates' energy minister Suhail al-Mazrouei said on Monday that additional voluntary cuts by the OPEC+ producer group were implemented to balance the oil market.

Mazrouei, who briefed reporters on the sidelines of the World Utilities Congress, said he was concerned about future supply shortages due to low investment.

"I'm not that worried about the very short term, I think we can manage balancing the supply with demand. I'm more worried about the level of investment required for years to come," he said.

