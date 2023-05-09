UAE energy minister: OPEC+ voluntary cuts aimed to balance oil market

ABU DHABI, May 9 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates' energy minister Suhail al-Mazrouei said told reporters on Monday that additional voluntary cuts by the OPEC+ producer group were implemented to balance the oil market.

