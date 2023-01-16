World Markets

UAE energy minister says oil market is balanced

Credit: REUTERS/AMR ALFIKY

January 16, 2023 — 05:15 am EST

Written by Rachna Uppal for Reuters ->

ABU DHABI, Jan 16 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates' energy minister Suhail al-Mazrouei said on Monday that oil markets were balanced.

"I believe the market is quite balanced, that's what we see in the oil market," Mazrouei told reporters. "In the gas market it's not, that's why we see fluctuation in the gas market."

