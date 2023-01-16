UAE energy minister says oil market is balanced

ABU DHABI, Jan 16 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates' energy minister Suhail al-Mazrouei said on Monday that oil markets were balanced.

"I believe the market is quite balanced, that's what we see in the oil market," Mazrouei told reporters. "In the gas market it's not, that's why we see fluctuation in the gas market."

(Reporting by Rachna Uppal; Editing by Jan Harvey)

((ghaida.ghantous@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.