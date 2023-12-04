News & Insights

World Markets

UAE ENEC signs uranium fuel supply contract with Kazakhstan's National Atomic Company - WAM

December 04, 2023 — 04:52 am EST

Written by Nayera Abdallah and Jana Choukeir for Reuters ->

DUBAI, Dec 4 (Reuters) - UAE's Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation (ENEC) signed its first commercial uranium fuel supply contract with Kazakhstan's National Atomic Company Kazatomprom JSC for the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant, UAE state agency (WAM) said on Monday.

ENEC's Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer said "the agreement with Kazatomprom, Kazakhstan, the largest uranium producer globally, is strategically important for ENEC to further diversify and secure fuel supplies," WAM cited Mohamed Al Hammadi as saying.

(Reporting by Nayera Abdallah and Jana Choukeir; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((Nayera.Abdallah@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.