UAE ENEC signs uranium fuel supply contract with Kazakhstan's National Atomic Company - WAM

DUBAI, Dec 4 (Reuters) - UAE's Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation (ENEC) signed its first commercial uranium fuel supply contract with Kazakhstan's National Atomic Company Kazatomprom JSC for the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant, UAE state agency (WAM) said on Monday.

ENEC's Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer said "the agreement with Kazatomprom, Kazakhstan, the largest uranium producer globally, is strategically important for ENEC to further diversify and secure fuel supplies," WAM cited Mohamed Al Hammadi as saying.

(Reporting by Nayera Abdallah and Jana Choukeir; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((Nayera.Abdallah@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.