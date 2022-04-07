World Markets

UAE economy grew by 3.8% in 2021 -Dubai ruler

Credit: REUTERS/MOHAMMED SALEM

CAIRO, April 7 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates recorded economic growth of 3.8% in 2021, Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum said in a Twitter post on Thursday.

The Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates said it expects the UAE economy to grow 4.2% in 2022.

(Reporting by Alaa Swilam Editing by Mark Heinrich)

((Alaa.Swilam@thomsonreuters.com;))

