UAE economy grew by 3.8% in 2021 -Dubai ruler
CAIRO, April 7 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates recorded economic growth of 3.8% in 2021, Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum said in a Twitter post on Thursday.
The Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates said it expects the UAE economy to grow 4.2% in 2022.
