UAE declares three-day mourning period after president's brother dies -state news agency

July 26, 2023 — 05:55 pm EDT

Written by Hatem Maher and Muhammad Al Gebaly for Reuters ->

July 27 (Reuters) - Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the brother of the United Arab Emirates' president, has died, state news agency WAM said early on Thursday.

The UAE has declared a three-day mourning period starting Thursday during which flags will be flown at half-mast, WAM added.

