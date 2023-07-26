UAE declares three-day mourning period after president's brother dies -state news agency

July 27 (Reuters) - Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the brother of the United Arab Emirates' president, has died, state news agency WAM said early on Thursday.

The UAE has declared a three-day mourning period starting Thursday during which flags will be flown at half-mast, WAM added.

(Reporting by Hatem Maher and Muhammad Al Gebaly Editing by Chris Reese)

