UAE consumer price index falls 2.04% in August y/y

The consumer price index (CPI) in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) fell 2.04% in August compared to a year earlier, according to government statistics published on Tuesday.

However, the CPI index was up 0.33% in August compared to July, the data showed.

Annual prices in Saudi Arabia and the UAE have remained weak this year due to the fading impact of a value-added tax imposed in early 2018, which pushed up prices last year.

