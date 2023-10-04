News & Insights

UAE company to take over 60% of Telkom Kenya from Helios, Kenya's Treasury says

Credit: REUTERS/BAZ RATNER

October 04, 2023 — 11:06 am EDT

Written by Duncan Miriri. for Reuters ->

NAIROBI, Oct 4 (Reuters) - United Arab Emirates-based Infrastructure Corporation of Africa LLC (ICA) will take over 60% of shares in Telkom Kenya from London-based private equity firm Helios after a competitive process, Kenya's finance ministry said on Wednesday.

The Kenyan cabinet on Tuesday rescinded a deal between a previous administration and Helios for the nationalisation of Telkom, citing "governance challenges" in that transaction.

"The offer by ICA includes capital injection to fund Telkom's critical infrastructure and the overall upgrade of the company's capabilities, and also settle some of the outstanding liabilities of the company," the ministry said in a statement.

It did not disclose the financial details of the deal with the UAE company.

