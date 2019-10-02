UAE committed to conformity levels of last JMMC meeting

ABU DHABI, Oct 2 (Reuters) - OPEC and its allies are monitoring global oil markets, United Arab Emirates Minister of Energy and Industry Suhail al-Mazrouei said on Wednesday, and conformity levels are the same as previously announced at the last OPEC+ joint ministerial monitoring committee meeting.

"When it comes to volumes we are following up; we are committed to adhere to the conformity levels that we announced when we met in Abu Dhabi. No changes there. We are committed to the volumes and the cuts that every country announced," Mazrouei told Reuters on the sidelines of a conference.

(Reporting by Dahlia Nehme; Writing by Tuqa Khalid; Editing by Louise Heavens)

((Tuqa.Khalid@thomsonreuters.com; +971521047568;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.