UAE central bank says real GDP up 8.2% in Q1 2022

ABU DHABI, July 20 (Reuters) - The UAE central bank's quarterly report indicated that total real GDP increased by 8.2% annually in the first quarter of 2022, a state news agency said on Wednesday.

The central bank expects real GDP to grow by 5.4% in 2022 and 4.2% in 2023, the statement added, and expects non-oil GDP to increase by 4.3% and 3.9% in 2022 and 2023, respectively.

(Reporting by Lilian Wagdy; Writing by Lina Najem; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)

