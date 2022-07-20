World Markets

UAE central bank says real GDP up 8.2% in Q1 2022

Contributor
Lilian Wagdy Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Stringer .

The UAE central bank's quarterly report indicated that total real GDP increased by 8.2% annually in the first quarter of 2022, a state news agency said on Wednesday.

ABU DHABI, July 20 (Reuters) - The UAE central bank's quarterly report indicated that total real GDP increased by 8.2% annually in the first quarter of 2022, a state news agency said on Wednesday.

The central bank expects real GDP to grow by 5.4% in 2022 and 4.2% in 2023, the statement added, and expects non-oil GDP to increase by 4.3% and 3.9% in 2022 and 2023, respectively.

(Reporting by Lilian Wagdy; Writing by Lina Najem; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)

((Lina.Najem@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular