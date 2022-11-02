World Markets

UAE central bank increases base rate by 75 bps to 3.9% – statement

November 02, 2022 — 02:45 pm EDT

Written by Ahmad Elhamy and Mahmoud Mourad for Reuters ->

Nov 2 (Reuters) - The Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates said on Wednesday it was hiking its base rate by three quarters of a percentage point to 3.9% effective from Thursday, moving in parallel with the U.S. Federal Reserve's fourth straight hike of that size as its currency is pegged to the dollar.

The bank said in a statement it would maintain the rate on borrowing short-term liquidity from the CBUAE through all standing credit facilities at 50 basis points above the base rate.

