UAE central bank increases base rate by 75 bps to 3.9% – statement

Nov 2 (Reuters) - The Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates said on Wednesday it was hiking its base rate by three quarters of a percentage point to 3.9% effective from Thursday, moving in parallel with the U.S. Federal Reserve's fourth straight hike of that size as its currency is pegged to the dollar.

The bank said in a statement it would maintain the rate on borrowing short-term liquidity from the CBUAE through all standing credit facilities at 50 basis points above the base rate.

(Reporting by Ahmad Elhamy and Mahmoud Mourad in Cairo; Writing by Yousef Saba in Dubai)

