UAE central bank increases base rate by 25 BPS –statement

July 26 (Reuters) - The central bank of the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday said it would raise the base rate on its Overnight Deposit Facility by 25 basis points to 5.40%, from 5.15%, effective Thursday.

The decision followed the U.S. Federal Reserve's move earlier to raise interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point.

(Reporting by Yomna Ehab and Alaa Swilam)

