World Markets

UAE central bank cuts rates by 25 basis points

Contributors
Aziz El Yaakoubi Reuters
Asma Alsharif Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Stringer .

The United Arab Emirates central bank said on Wednesday that it was cutting interest rates applied on the issuance of certificates of deposits by 25 basis points.

DUBAI, Oct 30 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates central bank said on Wednesday that it was cutting interest rates applied on the issuance of certificates of deposits by 25 basis points.

The central bank also said the repo rate for borrowing short-term liquidity had been cut by 25 basis points.

(Reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi and Asma Alsharif, writing by Nafisa Eltahir)

((Nafisa.Eltahir@thomsonreuters.com; +971 56 226 1754;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.


Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular