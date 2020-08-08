UAE cenbank temporarily relaxes rules on liquidity, funding for banks

DUBAI, Aug 8 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates' central bank said on Saturday it was temporarily relaxing two key liquidity requirements in order to encourage banks to lend more to businesses under the government's COVID-19 economic stimulus plan.

Banks will be allowed to go below the 100% 'net stable funding ratio' (NSFR) but not below 90%, and above the 100% requirement for 'advances to stable resources ratio' (ASRR) but no higher than 110%, until December 31 2021.

"This step comes as an additional measure encouraging banks to strengthen the implementation of the Targeted Economic Support Scheme and support their impacted customers in overcoming the repercussions of COVID-19 pandemic," the central bank said in a statement.

(Reporting by Nafisa Eltahir Editing by Gareth Jones)

