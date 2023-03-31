World Markets

UAE cancels license for Russia's sanctioned MTS bank branch

Credit: REUTERS/Stringer .

March 31, 2023 — 03:45 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

Adds details

DUBAI, March 31 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates Central Bank said on Friday it will cancel the license for a branch of Russia's MTS bank, which it approved to operate last year and which was made subject of British and US sanctions in February.

Operations at the bank, which is licensed in the emirate of Abu Dhabi, will be wound down within six months under central bank supervision, it said.

"This decision comes after considering the available options regarding the new status of the MTS Bank, and taking into account the sanctions risks associated with the bank after the designation," the statement said.

During the winding down process the branch will not be allowed to open new accounts or conduct transactions apart from clearing prior obligations, for which purpose alone it will be allowed to use the central bank's payment systems, it said.

MTS Bank is a fintech unit of Russia's largest mobile operator Mobile TeleSystems.

(Writing by Lisa Barrington; Editing by Hugh Lawson and Sharon Singleton)

((lisa.barrington@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.