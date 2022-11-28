World Markets

UAE brings forward oil production capacity expansion to 2027

November 28, 2022 — 09:08 am EST

Written by Maha El Dahan and Alaa Swilam for Reuters ->

DUBAI, Nov 28 (Reuters) - The board of Abu Dhabi's ADNOC has endorsed plans to bring forward the company's five million barrel per day oil production capacity expansion to 2027, the company said in a statement on Monday.

ADNOC's gas processing and LNG businesses will be consolidated to create ADNOC Gas, and ADNOC will float a minority stake in the new company on ADX next year, the statement added.

