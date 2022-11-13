World Markets

UAE bans unapproved price increases for staple goods -state news agency

November 13, 2022 — 07:28 am EST

CAIRO, Nov 13 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates has forbidden any increase in the prices of nine basic staple goods without prior government approval, state news agency WAM said in a statement.

Those staples, which it said "impact consumer purchasing power", are cooking oil, eggs, milk, sugar, poultry, legumes, bread and wheat, with the possibility of adding more.

