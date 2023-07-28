UAE bans rice exports and re-exports for four months -WAM

Adds context

CAIRO, July 28 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates has banned rice exports and re-exports for four months, including rice of Indian origin, the state news agency WAM reported on Friday.

The UAE, which imports 90% of its food, said the ban would cover rice of all varieties including brown rice, fully or partially milled rice and broken rice.

Companies wishing to export or re-export rice must submit a request to the ministry of economy to obtain an export permit outside the country, WAM reported.

The ban follows a decision by India's government last week to halt exports of non-basmati white and broken rice amid an increase in prices and after late but heavy monsoon rains caused significant damage to the crops.

Local suppliers and supermarkets in the UAE were expecting prices to rise, albeit temporarily, local media reported this week.

Food price inflation weighed on the UAE and the wider Gulf for most of 2022, but started correcting this year.

India, which accounts for more than 40% of world rice exports, on Friday also decided to restrict exports of deoiled rice bran until Nov. 30.

(Reporting by Alaa Swilam and Enas Alashray; Writing by Alaa Swilam and Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Mark Heinrich and Hugh Lawson)

((Alaa.Swilam@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.