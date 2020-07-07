UAE banks can withstand shocks of any size -central bank

DUBAI, July 7 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates Central Bank said on Tuesday the country's banking sector can withstand any scale of shock as banks are well capitalised.

It said that while the coronavirus pandemic poses challenges to banks, "our stress tests demonstrate that the UAE banking sector is able to withstand macro-financial shocks of any size."

The capital adequacy rate among UAE banks stood at 16.9% as of the end of March and the eligible liquid asset rate was 16.6% as of the end of May - "well in excess of the minimum regulatory requirements," it said in a statement.

(Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; editing by John Stonestreet)

((Davide.Barbuscia@thomsonreuters.com; +971522604297; Reuters Messaging: davide.barbuscia.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.