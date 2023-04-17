World Markets

UAE bank ADCB quarterly net profit up 27%

April 17, 2023 — 07:42 am EDT

Written by Hadeel Al Sayegh for Reuters ->

DUBAI, April 17 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank ADCB.AD, the UAE's third-biggest lender, reported a 27% rise in first-quarter net profit, boosted by higher net interest and non interest income.

ADCB's recorded a net profit of 1.878 billion dirhams($511.45 million) in the January-March quarter, up from 1.483 billion dirhams in the same period in 2022.

Net interest income in the quarter was 2.851 billion, up 33% from the same period last year. Non-interest income rose 34% to 1.061 billion dirhams.

($1 = 3.6719 UAE dirham)

