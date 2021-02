DUBAI, Feb 17 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates' civil aviation authority has authorised Boeing's BA.N 737 MAX planes to fly again in UAE airspace, state news agency WAM reported on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; editing by Jason Neely)

