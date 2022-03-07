UAE, Austria sign MoU on hydrogen production technology -WAM

DUBAI, March 7 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates and Austria signed a memorandum of understanding to cooperate on advancing hydrogen production capacity in the UAE, Emirati state news agency WAM said on Monday.

"The MoU aims ... to contribute to enhancing UAE's position as a global pioneer producer in the energy sector," Emirati Industry and Advanced Technology Minister Sultan al-Jaber said in a statement.

Monday's announced cooperation comes as Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer visits the UAE and Qatar on a trip expected to focus on natural gas supplies.

(Reporting by Lilian Wagdy; writing by Riham Alkousaa; editing by Jason Neely)

