UAE approves Sputnik Light as universal booster shot against COVID-19 - RDIF

Maxim Rodionov Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

The United Arab Emirates has approved Russia's Sputnik Light vaccine as a universal booster shot against COVID-19, Russian sovereign wealth fund RDIF said on Tuesday.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund, which markets the vaccine abroad, said Sputnik Light can be administered six months after the second dose of any other vaccine used in the United Arab Emirates.

