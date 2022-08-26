UAE aligned with Saudi thinking on crude markets - source

Adds detail

DUBAI, Aug 26 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates is aligned with Saudi Arabia’s thinking on crude oil markets, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Friday.

OPEC’s de facto leader Saudi Arabia on Monday flagged the possibility of introducing production cuts to balance the oil market .

Following the statement by Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, there has been a flurry of support expressed by OPEC+ member states, including Iraq, Venezuela and Kazakhstan, about OPEC's readiness to intervene and restore balance in the oil market.

There has been no official statement by the UAE.

