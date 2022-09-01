UAE aims to finalise free trade deal with Turkey in coming weeks, official says

World Markets

The United Arab Emirates aims to finalise a free trade agreement with Turkey in the coming weeks, the Emirati trade minister said on Thursday, roughly four months after negotiations launched.

"We are aiming to finalize the #UAETurkiyeCEPA in the coming weeks, and build deeper, more meaningful trade and investment ties with one of the region's most important economies," Minister of State for Foreign Trade Thani Al Zeyoudi wrote on Twitter, retweeting a post by his Turkish counterpart.

"We discussed the current state of the ongoing negotiations of Türkiye-UAE #CEPA and the steps to be taken to finalize the agreement," Turkey's Trade Minister Mehmet Mus said on Twitter

The UAE is pursuing several bilateral free trade deals, known as Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements (CEPA), and has signed trade deals with India, Israel and Indonesia this year.

