World Markets

UAE agtech Right Farm raises $2.8 million from investors

Contributor
Hadeel Al Sayegh Reuters
Published

Right Farm, a United Arab Emirates agriculture technology firm, said on Monday it raised $2.8 million from investors including Abu Dhabi state holding company ADQ's venture platform.

DUBAI, April 11 (Reuters) - Right Farm, a United Arab Emirates agriculture technology firm, said on Monday it raised $2.8 million from investors including Abu Dhabi state holding company ADQ's venture platform.

The company is a business to business digital platform which sources fresh produce from local and international farms for the food and retail sector.

Right Farm said in a statement that the funding round was led by DisruptAD, ADQ's venture platform, and Enhance Ventures, a venture builder for the Middle East, North Africa, Pakistan, and Turkey market.

The company said the proceeds will be used to support the firm's technology development and growth plans.

(Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((Hadeel.AlSayegh@thomsonreuters.com; +971566883310;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular