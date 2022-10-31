UAE ADNOC Chief says world needs maximum energy, minimum emissions

World Markets

ABU DHABI, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC) Chief Executive Sultan al-Jaber said on Monday that zeroing out hydrocarbon investment due to natural decline could lead to a loss of 5 million barrels of oil per day a year from current supplies.

"The data is clear. If we zero out hydrocarbon investment ... due to natural decline ... we would lose 5 million barrels per day of oil each year from current supplies. This would make the shocks we have experienced this year feel like a minor tremor," Jaber said speaking at an industry event in Abu Dhabi.

The world needs maximum energy and minimum emissions, he added.

The global energy landscape is going through a perfect storm, said Jaber.

"Here are the hard facts: Global supply chains continue to be fragile. Geopolitics are now more complex, fragmented and polarized than ever," he added.

