UAA's EMEA & Latin America Momentum Signals Strong Global Upswing

Under Armour, Inc. UAA is seeing encouraging momentum outside North America, with EMEA and Latin America emerging as clear bright spots. While the company continues its broader global turnaround, performance in these regions highlights the effectiveness of its focused strategy, premium positioning and disciplined marketplace execution.



In EMEA, UAA delivered year-over-year revenue growth of 12% (7% on a currency-neutral basis) in the second quarter of fiscal 2026, driven by full-price wholesale strength and solid direct-to-consumer gains. Strategic brand activations, such as culturally relevant football campaigns and premium collaborations, have enhanced brand heat while maintaining pricing discipline. This balanced approach has allowed EMEA to achieve growth, reinforcing confidence in sustained regional momentum.



Latin America also posted standout results, with revenues increasing 15% (14% on a currency-neutral basis). Growth was broad-based across wholesale and DTC channels, supported by improving brand awareness and tighter marketplace management. The region’s performance reflects Under Armour’s ability to scale its brand with consistency while leveraging local demand dynamics effectively.



Management guidance reinforces this positive trajectory. For fiscal 2026, Under Armour expects EMEA revenues to grow at a high-single-digit rate, even as North America and APAC remain in reset mode. This outlook positions EMEA as a critical offset to near-term pressure elsewhere and a foundation for future global growth.



Overall, momentum in EMEA and Latin America underscores Under Armour’s progress in its international strategy. With clear guidance, disciplined execution and rising brand relevance, these regions are set to play a pivotal role in stabilizing results and supporting a return to sustainable, profitable growth.

UAA’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of the company have gained 11.8% in the past three months compared with the industry’s 0.3% growth.



From a valuation standpoint, Under Armour is trading at a forward 12-month price-to-sales ratio of 0.47X, down from the industry average of 2.28X.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Under Armour’s fiscal 2026 earnings implies a year-over-year decline of 87.1%, whereas the same for fiscal 2027 indicates an uptick of 383.3%. Estimates for fiscal 2026 have been southbound by 1 cent and the same for 2027 has been unchanged, respectively, in the past 30 days.



Under Armour currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

