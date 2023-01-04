UA Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Under Armour Inc (Symbol: UA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $9.21, changing hands as high as $9.28 per share. Under Armour Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of UA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, UA's low point in its 52 week range is $5.74 per share, with $18.35 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $9.24.

