Companies

U.S.'s Pompeo asks Italy to be wary of China's "predatory" moves

Contributors
David Brunnstrom Reuters
Angelo Amante Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Alberto Lingria

United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday he had warned Italy to be wary of China's "predatory" approach to international relations and sought Italian support for U.S. policy on Venezuela and Iran.

ROME, Oct 2 (Reuters) - United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday he had warned Italy to be wary of China's "predatory" approach to international relations and sought Italian support for U.S. policy on Venezuela and Iran.

"I urged my Italian friends to see how China uses its economic power to cultivate political influence and erode sovereignty," Pompeo told reporters after a meeting with Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio.

"I raised concerns about China's zero sum predatory approach to trade and investment and what it could mean throughout Europe and Africa and the world at large," he said.

The United States expressed its disapproval earlier this year when Italy joined China's huge Belt and Road international trade and infrastructure initiative.

Pompeo also said he had asked for Italy's support in the "necessary task" of confronting Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

(Reporting by David Brunnstrom and Angelo Amante, writing by Gavin Jones)

((gavin.jones@thomsonreuters.com; +39 06 8522 4232;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

World Markets US Markets

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Companies

Explore

Most Popular