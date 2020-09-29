US Markets
U.S.'s Pfizer to buy 9.9% of CStone Pharmaceuticals for $200 mln

Donny Kwok Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/CARLO ALLEGRI

CStone Pharmaceuticals, which focuses on immuno-oncology medicines, said on Wednesday a unit of Pfizer Inc has agreed to buy 9.9% of the Hong Kong-listed biopharmaceutical firm for HK$1.55 billion ($200.01 million).

Pfizer Corporation has agreed to buy 115.93 million new shares of China-based CStone at HK$13.37 apiece, representing 43.8% premium over the closing price of HK$9.30 on Tuesday.

CStone will use the $200 million in proceeds from the share sale to fund development activities and strategic collaboration, the Hong Kong-listed firm said in a filing to the Hong Kong bourse.

($1 = 7.7497 Hong Kong dollars)

(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

