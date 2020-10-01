US Markets

U.S.'s Mnuchin offers $1.6 trln in stimulus -Bloomberg News

Contributor
Aishwarya Nair Reuters
Published

U. S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin made on Wednesday a counteroffer of about $1.6 trillion in stimulus measures to Nancy Pelosi, the speaker of the House of Representatives, a Bloomberg reporter said on Twitter https://twitter.com/elwasson/status/1311509068213755905.

Sept 30 (Reuters) - U. S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin made on Wednesday a counteroffer of about $1.6 trillion in stimulus measures to Nancy Pelosi, the speaker of the House of Representatives, a Bloomberg reporter said on Twitter.

"Mnuchin has offered $1.6 trillion in stimulus with offsets taking it lower," the reporter said.

Earlier, Mnuchin said the Trump administration would not accept Democrats' proposal for a $2.2-trillion coronavirus aid package, and indicated he wanted a deal closer to $1.5 trillion.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((Aishwarya.Nair@thomsonreuters.com; +91-8067494421;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular