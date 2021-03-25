U.S.'s Harris, Canada's Freeland discuss Central America migration -White House

WASHINGTON, March 25 (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, in a phone call with Canadian Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland on Thursday, discussed working together to address the root causes contributing to migration from Central America, the White House said.

(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

