US Markets

U.S.'s Harris, Canada's Freeland discuss Central America migration -White House

Contributor
Eric Beech Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, in a phone call with Canadian Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland on Thursday, discussed working together to address the root causes contributing to migration from Central America, the White House said.

WASHINGTON, March 25 (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, in a phone call with Canadian Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland on Thursday, discussed working together to address the root causes contributing to migration from Central America, the White House said.

(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

((eric.beech@thomsonreuters.com; 202-898-8322; Reuters Messaging: eric.beech.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular