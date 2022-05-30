U.S.'s Blinken strongly condemns Iran seizure of Greek-flagged vessels
WASHINGTON, May 30 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday condemned "in the strongest terms" Friday's seizure of two Greek-flagged vessels by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard, the State Department said.
Blinken made the comments in a telephone call on Monday with Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias, the department said.
(Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)
