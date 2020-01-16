U.S. yields up on strong bank earnings and economic data

By Ross Kerber

BOSTON, Jan 16 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Thursday on positive economic data and bank earnings, and higher demand for stocks.

The benchmark 10-year US10YT=RR yield was up 2.1 basis points in afternoon trading at 1.8091%.

U.S. equity indexes hit record highs on optimism over an initial U.S.-China trade deal and a positive start to the fourth-quarter earnings season.

Equity buyers shifting out of debt were a factor in Thursday's trading, said Guy LeBas, chief fixed income strategist for Janney Montgomery Scott.

"The risk-on theme courtesy of the equity markets is triggering a little selling" of bonds, driving up yields, he said.

Other factors that boosted yields on Thursday included strong manufacturing data from the Mid-Atlantic region and better-than-expected retail sales, said Tom di Galoma, managing director of Seaport Global Holdings.

"Certainly there's a little bit of pressure" for economic activity to continue to increase, he said.

U.S. retail sales increased for a third straight month in December, with households buying a range of goods even as they cut back on purchases of motor vehicles, the Commerce Department said on Thursday.

Other data showed the number of Americans filing claims for unemployment benefits dropped for a fifth straight week last week, indicating the labor market remained strong despite a slowdown in job growth.

The Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia's business conditions index for the U.S. Mid-Atlantic region rose to 17.0 from an upwardly revised 2.4 in December. That easily topped expectations for a reading of 3.8 in January, according to a Reuters poll of economists.

Morgan Stanley MS.N reported a 46% jump in quarterly profit and beat Wall Street estimates by a wide margin, the latest sign that Chief Executive James Gorman's strategic vision for the Wall Street bank is bearing fruit.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up less than a basis point at 1.5698% in afternoon trading.

January 16 Thursday 2:23PM New York / 1923 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

1.5275

1.5589

-0.010

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

1.525

1.5624

-0.011

Two-year note US2YT=RR

100-27/256

1.5698

0.008

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-198/256

1.5778

0.011

Five-year note US5YT=RR

100-152/256

1.6247

0.022

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

100-24/256

1.7356

0.023

10-year note US10YT=RR

99-120/256

1.8091

0.021

30-year bond US30YT=RR

102-116/256

2.2614

0.019

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 6.75 -0.25 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 3.50 0.00 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 0.50 -0.50 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -4.75 -0.75 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -31.25 -0.75 (Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston; Editing by David Gregorio and Grant McCool) ((ross.kerber@thomsonreuters.com; (617) 856 4341; Reuters Messaging: Ross.Kerber.Reuters.com@Reuters.net))

